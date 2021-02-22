Their View: Coal country has an opportunity for new economy, but it will require change in thinking

We’re not experts enough to say what projects they should be endorsing. Ultimately, there need to be private investors willing to put their money in Appalachia. There certainly seems a gold-rush quality right now to investors seeking out renewable energy projects in general; the trick is making sure some of that comes to (former) coal country. That will require some conservative politicians in Appalachia to make a very un-conservative argument — that the region deserves the equivalent of geographic affirmative action with a certain amount of that $40 billion to be set aside for projects in coal counties. Can they do that? Could, for instance, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, (who lately voted to overturn Biden’s election), make common cause with Virginia’s two Democratic U.S. senators to demand that the Biden administration devote a certain share of that $40 billion to Southwest Virginia? More broadly, what if members of Congress representing coal counties banded together to make a more regional case?