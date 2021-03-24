Their View: C'mon, President Biden, end the reefer madness

Federal prohibition is woefully out of step with the facts on the ground, and this White House staff issue is just another example of that illogical conflict.

A White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”

We don’t know all the specifics on why some individuals were fired or sidelined for admitted marijuana use. Still, if their use was in a state that has moved past prohibition, it’s hard to see how buying and consuming state-legal pot would amount to a national security threat. One big reason to legalize marijuana is to eliminate the black market that is dominated by drug cartels. The federal government’s reefer madness mentality perpetuates the illicit drug trade and slows the efforts to make marijuana a regulated and taxed industry.