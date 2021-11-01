Their View: Clean energy on ballot in Virginia

This November, clean energy is on the ballot.
Over the past four years, the General Assembly and governor have set Virginia on a course toward a 100% clean electric grid though the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and related measures. Staying the course will produce more tangible benefits for our commonwealth, from more family-sustaining jobs and greater investment to lower electric bills and cleaner air.
A clear majority of Virginians support this direction. In August, a poll by Conservatives for Clean Energy found that 62% support the VCEA, while just 23% oppose it. Yet some candidates say we should change course. That would be a mistake, costing us jobs, investment, bill savings and clean air.
In Virginia today, advanced energy, which includes energy efficiency, renewables and storage, employs more than 93,000 people. That’s more than all of the Virginians employed in business consulting and five times the number in telecommunications. Clean energy is big business here. Once fully implemented, the VCEA should create upward of 13,000 clean energy jobs each year in the commonwealth.
The VCEA helps create those jobs by providing a clear path for industries, like offshore wind, to grow. Offshore wind can be a significant source of clean, reliable electricity for Virginia. Moreover, we are uniquely positioned to be a hub for offshore wind manufacturing, creating thousands of jobs in Hampton Roads.
We got a preview of that economic opportunity earlier this week. On Monday, Siemens Gamesa, a global energy company, announced it would build an offshore wind turbine factory at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal — the first facility of its kind in the U.S. When fully operational, that project alone will create more than 300 family-sustaining jobs. If we change course now, that industry, and those jobs, could be lost to Maryland, New Jersey and beyond.
The economic benefits of clean energy in Virginia don’t end with offshore wind. Solar development is racing across the commonwealth, spurred in part by the VCEA. In 2020 alone, Virginia saw more megawatts of solar installed than 46 other states. Each of those megawatts is an investment in our commonwealth, creating jobs in construction and maintenance, reliable income for farmers and landowners, and millions in tax revenue for rural communities like those in Southside and Southwest Virginia.
At the same time as the VCEA is accelerating renewable development, it also is ensuring our transition to 100% clean electricity is affordable and cost-effective. That starts by using the clean resources we already have, such as nuclear and hydro. From there, every project procured to meet our 100% goal must go through a competitive process, reviewed by state regulators. And under law, 35% of those projects must be owned by a third party, not the utility. That means private investors, rather than ratepayers, bear the risk.
The solar boom unleashed by the VCEA also is helping schools, churches and citizens cut their energy bills. In an important step, the act raised the restrictive cap on solar power purchase agreements 20-fold, allowing many more schools and nonprofits to save millions on their electricity bills by going solar with no money down. The VCEA also slashed regulations on rooftop solar, so more Virginia families and farms can go solar, lower their bills and cut their emissions.
Provisions to cut bills and empower consumers don’t end there. The VCEA also sets Virginia’s first ever energy efficiency standard, which requires the utilities do more to help consumers conserve energy and cut bills. This mandate is essential because, to date, the commonwealth’s largest utility has lagged badly in energy efficiency — a recent report ranked it 50th out of 52 large utilities. That performance has left Virginia families paying more for electricity than our neighbors. If we change course now, Virginians will lose those bill savings from greater efficiency.
To protect low-income ratepayers, the law goes further, laying the groundwork for the Percentage of Income Payment Program — PIPP caps the bills of eligible low-income Virginians and helps them manage their electricity use through efficiency measures.
Virginia’s engagement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative also is helping cut power bills. To date, proceeds from RGGI auctions have netted the commonwealth more than $100 million. Fifty percent of those proceeds finance energy efficiency investments in housing for low- and moderate-income Virginians.
Virginia’s path to 100% clean energy already is producing jobs and investment, while cutting pollution and helping people lower their electric bills — and we’re just getting started. So, when candidates say they want to change course, we have just one question: Why?
Harrison Godfrey is executive director of Virginia Advanced Energy Economy, a coalition of businesses that seek to make the commonwealth’s energy more secure, clean and affordable. Contact him at: hgodfrey@aee.net