Their View: Clean energy on ballot in Virginia

We got a preview of that economic opportunity earlier this week. On Monday, Siemens Gamesa, a global energy company, announced it would build an offshore wind turbine factory at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal — the first facility of its kind in the U.S. When fully operational, that project alone will create more than 300 family-sustaining jobs. If we change course now, that industry, and those jobs, could be lost to Maryland, New Jersey and beyond.

The economic benefits of clean energy in Virginia don’t end with offshore wind. Solar development is racing across the commonwealth, spurred in part by the VCEA. In 2020 alone, Virginia saw more megawatts of solar installed than 46 other states. Each of those megawatts is an investment in our commonwealth, creating jobs in construction and maintenance, reliable income for farmers and landowners, and millions in tax revenue for rural communities like those in Southside and Southwest Virginia.