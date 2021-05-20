Their View: Cease-fire: Much more needed from Biden in Israel, Hamas conflict

This is Biden’s first major foreign policy crisis. He’s treading carefully, and he’s correct in backing Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate Hamas rocket fire on Israeli civilians. Israel’s strategy to go after Hamas’ “Metro,” the vast web of tunnels underneath Gaza territory that serves as a vascular system for the movement of rockets, supplies and soldiers, is justifiable.

But Israeli airstrikes on Hamas targets have disproportionately exacted a higher toll on Palestinian civilians. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said while Hamas must stop rocket attacks on Israeli civilian targets, Israel “as a democracy has an extra burden to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties.”

Netanyahu’s government still must fully explain Saturday’s attack on a 12-story building in Gaza City that housed offices for The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and other media outlets. Netanyahu told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the presence of Hamas military intelligence inside the building made it “a perfectly legitimate target.” Media organizations and other tenants were given an hour to evacuate. But AP executive editor Sally Buzbee says Israel has yet to disclose clear evidence that justified the airstrike and has called for an independent probe into the attack.