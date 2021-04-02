Their View: CDC director fears ‘impending doom.’ You should too.

Look, we are feeling optimistic too. The end seems close; as Walensky put it, “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope.” But shortsighted thinking could so easily force us backward in the critical race against a deadly disease that has killed about 550,000 people in the U.S.

Falling behind even a little comes with grave consequences. And not just because of the sickness and death that comes with it. As scientists have been warning for months, continued spread of the virus allows greater possibility of new, more drug-resistant or more deadly strains. Although the U.S. has made admirable headway on inoculations, with 28% of Americans having received at least one dose (and with new research showing that after two weeks, even a single shot provides 80% protection from COVID-19), this is no time to relax.