Their View: Capitol security must project strength, not fear

The sanctity and security of the U.S. Capitol has not been breached since that woeful day in January. But whispers and threats circulate in dark corners of the internet, and a nation remains on edge.

Lawmakers, Capitol Police, the National Guard, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, all are vigilant. Security fencing and razor wire continue to slash across this country’s seat of democracy. A clear message has been sent: “We are ready for the next attack.”

This message does not quite hit the mark. Rather, our country should exemplify the words of President Theodore Roosevelt: “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

We must encourage the appearance of business as usual, all the while preparing — being prepared — to intervene in any further disruptions to and within our seat of government.

The events of Jan. 6 will remain etched in this country’s memory forever. It is part of our history now. Lawmakers and citizens are understandably shaken.