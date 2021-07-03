Their View: Can the 4 disunited factions of America remain a viable democracy?

We have some summer reading for you. It’s not exactly light beach reading, unfortunately, but maybe it ought to be required reading for anyone interested in the future of American democracy.
We came perilously close Jan. 6 to having a bunch of politicians — including potentially the vice president — murdered because of an election dispute that was really only a dispute because the loser fed his supporters lies. This is something that has never happened in the whole history of America.
Two recent articles we’ve read put that in context — context that those across the political spectrum ought to read to better understand the other side and, perhaps, themselves.
The first was an article in Politico ominously headlined: “How the ‘Culture War’ Could Break Democracy.” It’s a Q-and-A with James Davison Hunter, a sociologist at the University of Virginia and author of a seminal book that turns 30 years old this year: “Culture Wars: The Struggle to Define America.” Hunter didn’t invent the phrase “culture war,” but he did popularize it.
By “culture war,” Hunter meant “cultural flashpoints with political ramifications.” As Politico writes: “He hoped that by calling attention to the dynamic, he’d help America “come to terms with the unfolding conflict” and, perhaps, defuse some of the tensions he saw bubbling. Instead, 30 years later, Hunter sees America as having doubled down on the ‘war’ part — with the culture wars expanding from issues of religion and family culture to take over politics almost totally, creating a dangerous sense of winner-take-all conflict over the future of the country.”
It quoted him saying “Democracy, in my view, is an agreement that we will not kill each other over our differences, but instead we’ll talk through those differences. And part of what’s troubling is that I’m beginning to see signs of the justification for violence” — with the events of Jan. being the most visible. “Culture wars always precede shooting wars. They don’t necessarily lead to a shooting war, but you never have a shooting war without a culture war prior to it, because culture provides the justifications for violence.”
Well, that’s a cheery thought. Not.
Hunter, in that interview, was not particularly optimistic about how America will go about mediating its increasingly polarized differences. He worries that what were once “simply” cultural differences — over intractable issues such as guns and abortion — have now also become class issues, which complicates things even more. You don’t have to read too much history to understand that class conflicts have often led to some very bad things.
Most of us talk about politics in terms of left and right, but the political universe is really more three-dimensional than that.
George Packer, a writer at The Atlantic and author of “Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal,” breaks down how he thinks we should look at the different factions vying for control — of our government, and our culture. He identifies four different groups:
1. “Free America,” described as “libertarians who resent regulation in favor of individual freedom.”
2. “Smart America,” a well-educated “class of high earners and technocrats who … own MacBooks and don’t intermingle with the rest of the country.”
3. “Real America,” mostly (but not entirely) rural whites who he says are essentially “white Christian nationalists, as recently energized by Sarah Palin and Donald Trump.” The name comes from Palin’s infamous comment about how rural America was “the real America,” which seemed to suggest anyone else wasn’t fully American.
4. “Just America.” That’s “just” as in “justice” and not “just” as in “only.” This is a mostly younger cohort that “believes injustice is at the heart of the country’s problems and speaks the language of identity politics.”
Now, before you go taking up sides (or figure out which side you’re already on), keep this in mind: Packer says all four groups are responsible, in their own way, for pulling the country apart. The Free Americans don’t have much interest in any kind of a shared community effort, which means a lot of people get left behind. The Smart Americans aren’t interested in those who don’t fit their economic niche. (Think of how we’ve seen Democrats from Northern Virginia show utter disdain for the problems of funding rural schools). The Real Americans think they really are the Real Americans and discount anyone who doesn’t look like them. (Think of how Trump so drastically cut immigration and refugees, even though, demographically speaking, America needs more young people). The Just Americans are performing a service by making us think more deeply about our history, but ultimately their dogmatism is also making it harder for Americans to talk to one another because not every problem fits their narrative that racism is the overriding problem. “There are too many things that Just America can’t talk about for the narrative to get at the hardest problems,” Packer writes. “The narrative can’t talk about the main source of violence in Black neighborhoods, which is young Black men, not police. The push to ‘defund the police’ during the protests over George Floyd’s murder was resisted by many local Black citizens, who wanted better, not less, policing.”
The problem, he writes, isn’t that there are four different factions, because there have always been different factions throughout our history. The problem is they seem less and less willing to agree on even basic principles that once we all seemed to agree on.
Is America a force for good? Just Americans question that. Is the free market a good thing? Both Just Americans and Real Americans seem to question that, just from different points of view. Is even democracy a good thing? “The disillusionment with liberal capitalism that gave rise to identity politics has also produced a new authoritarianism among many young white men,” Packer writes. “Just and Real America share a skepticism, from opposing points of view, about the universal ideas of the founding documents and the promise of America as a multi-everything democracy.”
Packer’s personal conclusion about these four Americas: “I don’t much want to live in the republic of any of them.” Yet somehow we have to figure out how all four will live together if we want to remain a democracy.
How shall we do that? Packer doesn’t say. So who can?