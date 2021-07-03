Their View: Can the 4 disunited factions of America remain a viable democracy?

Now, before you go taking up sides (or figure out which side you’re already on), keep this in mind: Packer says all four groups are responsible, in their own way, for pulling the country apart. The Free Americans don’t have much interest in any kind of a shared community effort, which means a lot of people get left behind. The Smart Americans aren’t interested in those who don’t fit their economic niche. (Think of how we’ve seen Democrats from Northern Virginia show utter disdain for the problems of funding rural schools). The Real Americans think they really are the Real Americans and discount anyone who doesn’t look like them. (Think of how Trump so drastically cut immigration and refugees, even though, demographically speaking, America needs more young people). The Just Americans are performing a service by making us think more deeply about our history, but ultimately their dogmatism is also making it harder for Americans to talk to one another because not every problem fits their narrative that racism is the overriding problem. “There are too many things that Just America can’t talk about for the narrative to get at the hardest problems,” Packer writes. “The narrative can’t talk about the main source of violence in Black neighborhoods, which is young Black men, not police. The push to ‘defund the police’ during the protests over George Floyd’s murder was resisted by many local Black citizens, who wanted better, not less, policing.”