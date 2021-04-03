Their View: Cameras build trust in Chauvin trial

The eyes of the world are on Minneapolis.

On its citizens, as they react to the trial of Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd last year in a killing that sparked riots locally and protests globally. But also — finally — on one of its courtrooms. For the first time in state history, the trial is being livestreamed and available for Minnesotans — and the world — to see.

The coronavirus is partly the reason for livestreaming. The public and news media have a right to witness court cases, especially those with such consequence, and sensible social-distancing protocols significantly restricted courtroom access for the Chauvin trial. There’s also the need for transparency, the currency of trust in any endeavor.

It’s about making available “an instrument of government which is for many people very opaque,” Professor Jane Kirtley, director of the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, told an editorial writer.