Their View: Building a world for Rabin's children

Twenty-five years ago last week, on Nov. 4, 1995, a right-wing extremist squeezed the trigger of a Beretta pistol and twice shot Israel’s prime minister, a war general turned practitioner of peace who had signed the 1993 Oslo Accords and Israel’s peace treaty with Jordan in 1994.

Yigal Amir’s name lives in infamy. Yitzhak Rabin’s name continues to guide those who, despite extremists inside and outside Israel — some who want to purge Palestinians from every plot of land on what they call Judea and Samaria, some who want to extinguish Israel as the world’s only Jewish state — rightly see two coexisting, independent states as the only path to a sustainable peace.

It is in Rabin’s spirit that this year, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have brokered historic deals with Israel, and that Israel continues to tell its own people that settlements in the far reaches of the West Bank will have to give way to a future Palestinian state.