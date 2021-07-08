Their View: Bipartisanship to the rescue

President Joe Biden remembers when Congress worked differently. He’s not alone. And now, thanks to some old-fashioned political bargaining, the nation stands to benefit with a long-needed federal infrastructure plan.

Getting to this point was far from a sure thing. The president held off months’ of calls from his own party to give up his bipartisan pipe dream and ram through a deal with Democrats alone. Likewise, Republicans who sought to find common ground on the issue faced the potential wrath of partisans opposed to doing any deal with the Biden administration.

This, of course, is how the legislative process is designed to work. A little give, a little take. Some good-faith bargaining. All with an eye toward actually solving a problem for the constituents.

Not surprisingly, Sen. Rob Portman was front and center in this group. The two-term Republican from Ohio who will retire at the end of this year has long worked effectively on bipartisan problem solving, even as the din of partisan rancor and silly showmanship has distracted the nation’s attention.