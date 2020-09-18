Their View: Biggest risk of mail voting isn’t fraud but late delivery

Americans are a people who love convenience and this trend toward electoral convenience is one that has been building for decades — we just haven’t noticed it here in Virginia because we weren’t part of it. In 1992, just 7% of the ballots in that presidential election were cast early. That figure rose steadily with each subsequent election. In 2016, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission says that 40.8% of the ballots were cast some way other than the traditional way of showing up at your polling place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Even without the virus, that figure was expected to rise this year — both parties like the idea of banking as many votes as possible. With the virus — along with more states adopting early voting and a few going to all-mail elections — we’ll see that figure rise even more. Radford registrar Tracy Howard told Roanoke Times reporter Yann Ranaivo that he expects up to 60% of the ballots this year to be cast through some form of absentee voting.

We’ve already seen this happen. In May’s municipal elections, 52% of Radford voters cast their ballots absentee — and Radford then was just slightly above the state average of 49.6% for Virginia cities. The most enthusiastic absentee-voting city was Fredericksburg, where 75.8% voted absentee. In some towns — which are smaller, which sometimes makes the percentages wonkier — the figures were even higher. In Irvington, 93% voted absentee; in Louisa, 92%. This means we no longer have a singular Election Day. We have an Election Season. That changes campaign dynamics. Candidates don’t want you to promise to vote in November. They want you to make up your mind and vote now. Assuming you’re going to vote for them. If you’re thinking of voting for the other guy, you may want to keep thinking. Voters who cast their ballots early should make darn sure their minds are made up: There’s no changing your mind if next week it’s revealed that your favorite candidate is actually an alien lizard in human skin (unless, of course, you actually prefer alien overlords). If you’re looking to us for an endorsement, don’t. We don’t endorse political candidates. We certainly have our opinions — this is, after all, an opinion page — but our overriding opinion is that voters should think for themselves. Too many people take their cues from talking heads on TV. We’d all be better off if there were more independent thinkers. We will, though, offer some advice: Regardless of who you intend to vote for, don’t vote by mail if you can avoid that.