Their View: Biggest risk of mail voting isn’t fraud but late delivery

Today is Election Day.
No, this isn’t one of those bad jokes (or intentional deceptions) that float around social media that say Democrats should vote on this day and Republicans should vote on that day. Starting today, Virginians can vote in the presidential election (and the other elections on this fall’s ballot). So can voters in Minnesota and South Dakota. Virginia this year has adopted “no excuses” early voting, which means just what it says — you can vote early (just not often).
Virginia has long allowed voters to cast an absentee ballot before the designated Election Day in November, provided they offered one of several acceptable excuses for why they couldn’t get to the polls. This year’s General Assembly wiped away those excuses. Now any registered voter can vote early if they want — by either requesting an absentee ballot or actually going to the registrar’s office to vote in person (although that’s still considered an absentee ballot).
This is a significant change for Virginia but, as with many innovations, it’s one where we are is late to the party. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 29 states now allow some form of “no excuses absentee voting”— a count big enough to include red states, blue states, purple states, all kinds of states. Five others vote almost entirely by mail. That means there are 34 states (plus the District of Columbia) that have some kind of “early voting” — an umbrella phrase that covers all the different permutations of how to cast a ballot early, from mailing it in, to showing up at the registrar’s office, and so forth.
Americans are a people who love convenience and this trend toward electoral convenience is one that has been building for decades — we just haven’t noticed it here in Virginia because we weren’t part of it. In 1992, just 7% of the ballots in that presidential election were cast early. That figure rose steadily with each subsequent election. In 2016, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission says that 40.8% of the ballots were cast some way other than the traditional way of showing up at your polling place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Even without the virus, that figure was expected to rise this year — both parties like the idea of banking as many votes as possible. With the virus — along with more states adopting early voting and a few going to all-mail elections — we’ll see that figure rise even more. Radford registrar Tracy Howard told Roanoke Times reporter Yann Ranaivo that he expects up to 60% of the ballots this year to be cast through some form of absentee voting.
We’ve already seen this happen. In May’s municipal elections, 52% of Radford voters cast their ballots absentee — and Radford then was just slightly above the state average of 49.6% for Virginia cities. The most enthusiastic absentee-voting city was Fredericksburg, where 75.8% voted absentee. In some towns — which are smaller, which sometimes makes the percentages wonkier — the figures were even higher. In Irvington, 93% voted absentee; in Louisa, 92%. This means we no longer have a singular Election Day. We have an Election Season. That changes campaign dynamics. Candidates don’t want you to promise to vote in November. They want you to make up your mind and vote now. Assuming you’re going to vote for them. If you’re thinking of voting for the other guy, you may want to keep thinking. Voters who cast their ballots early should make darn sure their minds are made up: There’s no changing your mind if next week it’s revealed that your favorite candidate is actually an alien lizard in human skin (unless, of course, you actually prefer alien overlords). If you’re looking to us for an endorsement, don’t. We don’t endorse political candidates. We certainly have our opinions — this is, after all, an opinion page — but our overriding opinion is that voters should think for themselves. Too many people take their cues from talking heads on TV. We’d all be better off if there were more independent thinkers. We will, though, offer some advice: Regardless of who you intend to vote for, don’t vote by mail if you can avoid that.
It’s not that there’s anything inherently sketchy about voting by mail. That’s how many absentee ballots have always been delivered. Now there are just more of them. Oregon, which first started experimenting with all-mail elections back in 1993, has now been voting by mail in every presidential election since 2000 and doing so without problems. In a more normal year, putting your absentee ballot in the mail — just like you put your tax forms — might be a perfectly fine thing. This is not a normal year.
There’s always some been some slight risk that your mailed-in ballot won’t arrive in time. Over the years — long before mail-in voting was controversial — Roanoke Times columnist Dan Casey has tracked this. In 2017, 128 ballots in Roanoke showed up too late to be counted, about 50 in Montgomery County; 26 in Roanoke County. Most of those were the fault of voters who waited too late to put their ballots in the mail. But not all were. That year Roanoke had two ballots mailed on Sept. 27 — postmarked in Greensboro, North Carolina, where our mail gets sorted — that didn’t arrive until Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, long after the Nov. 7 election.
After the 2018 election, Casey documented 231 ballots in the Roanoke and New River valleys that arrived too late to be counted. One ballot sent via Priority Mail Express, and postmarked Oct. 29 — eight days before the election — didn’t arrive until Nov. 14, eight days after the election. It wasn’t counted. In this May’s municipal elections, Salem received 30 ballots too late to be counted. This year, we know the mail is even slower. Postal Service records show on-time delivery has been slowed by 8% since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented his controversial reorganization in June. We also know there will be more people than ever planning to vote early. This is not the year to risk voting by mail. Virginia is trying to work around this by setting up special dropboxes — other states do this, too, so it’s not an innovation, either, but has still aroused some skepticism. There’s also this: National Public Radio found that more than 550,000 absentee ballots were rejected in this year’s primaries for various “errors.” That’s a lot.
Whoever wins, we should hope they win by a clear and decisive margin — a margin that is not in dispute. A surge of mail voting risks some ballots not being counted, and an election result that is in dispute. Want to vote early and be sure it gets counted? Go to the registrar’s office, not the post office.
