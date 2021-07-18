Their View: Biden's voting rights speech was a sermon, not a plan

In his speech about voting rights on Tuesday, President Joe Biden told the audience at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia that he wasn’t “preaching to you.” But that was false humility. Biden’s speech was very much a sermon, and an effective one, about the importance of defeating an assault on democracy.

What the speech wasn’t was a new battle plan for countering efforts by Republican state legislatures to make it harder for Americans — especially voters of color — to exercise the franchise.

Yes, Biden called for enactment of the gargantuan For the People Act, which passed the Democratic-controlled House and is stalled in the Senate, as well as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. He also urged Congress to counter a Supreme Court decision earlier this month that narrowed the protections of what was left of the Voting Rights Act after the court gutted a key provision in 2013.