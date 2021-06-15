Their View: Biden's decision to review student loan repayment options rather than forgiveness is reasonable

It simply isn’t fair to offer such assistance in hindsight, and, legally, it’ll likely face reasonable challenges that such government spending isn’t an appropriate use of taxpayer funds. Student loans are not gifts. They are loans, and borrowers signed on the dotted line promising to one day repay those loans.

Additionally, a working paper published by the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute for Economics in April points out that those who borrowed the most in student loans tend to have higher incomes later in life: for example, law school and medical school graduates will both rack up more debt, but they will earn more over their lifetimes than graduates who pursued bachelor’s degrees only. Forgiving loans for those who most likely will have the means to pay them off one day is unreasonable.

Finally, there are currently several repayment options for borrowers who have low incomes to reduce the heavy lift. Generally, an income-based repayment plan caps a borrower's payment at 10% of their discretionary income, calculated as the difference between a borrower’s adjusted gross income and 150% of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Poverty Guideline amount for the borrower’s family size and state.