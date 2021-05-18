Their View: Biden seems to go all-in on Appalachian economy renewal

A few weeks ago, we looked at Biden’s $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan and how a surprising amount of that was pegged to projects that would specifically help rural communities — many of them with a specific focus on coal country, such as $16 billion for cleaning up abandoned mine sites that would have the effect of creating new sites for industry in a topographically challenged part of the country. This is not something we expected given the original flimsiness of Biden’s rural economy platform.

Since then there’s been a flurry of other reporting from news sites digging into the plan. Politico marveled that “Biden takes on Dems’ ‘Mission Impossible’: Revitalizing coal country.” It suggested that Democrats might have had an epiphany when it comes to understanding that the transition away from fossil fuels puts a lot of communities in a greater economic bind than they were in before. (This epiphany seems confined to Washington; we notice General Assembly Democrats in Richmond this year were eager to retire coal tax credits and offer nothing more in return than a study.) In any case, Politico cited how a Republican senator from Wyoming criticized Biden’s ban on oil and gas leasing on federal lands and offered an amendment to provide funding for schools in the communities hardest hit by that change. John Barrasso saw this as a “poison pill” that would embarrass Democrats; instead, Democrats voted for it. (Again, quite different from many Democrats in Richmond who voted for the Virginia’s Clean Economy Act without any assurances for coal country.) Politico ticked off a number of programs in the infrastructure bill that are aimed at coal country — economic development grants and the like — but then added “Democratic officials and the Biden administration still have trouble getting their minds around how expensive aid will be to salvage Appalachian towns.”