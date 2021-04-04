Their View: Biden’s proposed infrastructure plan is even more ambitious than it seems

Here’s an indication of just how poorly the United States is doing when it comes to building and maintaining roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure. In March, the American Society of Civil Engineers, which periodically grades U.S. infrastructure in terms of its condition and needs, said we were finally scoring better than a D for the first time in 20 years. Don’t reach for the Moët — the overall grade was still C-minus, with a $2.5 trillion gap between what we needed to invest over the coming decade and what we were projected to spend.

Against that backdrop, President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled proposal to spend roughly $2 trillion on infrastructure over eight years might seem underwhelming, especially considering that he’d like to spend some of the money on things that aren’t typically mentioned in the same breath as roads, bridges and wastewater treatment plants. For example, about one-fifth of the proposed funding would go to Medicaid’s long-term home- and community-based care program.

The ambition, though, isn’t in the size of the plan, as big as it is. It’s in the plan’s breadth, its sharp break with our fossil-fuel-powered past, its efforts to repair the damage that transportation policies have caused to communities, and its vision for the role Washington should play in the U.S. economy.