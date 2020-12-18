Their View: Biden’s attorney general shouldn’t be a Democratic version of Bill Barr

To his credit, Barr publicly undermined Trump’s claims of massive fraud that could have altered the outcome of the presidential election. But that reality check came after the attorney general floated a baseless theory about the possibility that foreign countries would flood the United States with counterfeit mail ballots. And in his fawning letter of resignation, Barr seemed to be trying to get back into Trump’s good graces by reminding the president that allegations of voter fraud “will continue to be pursued.”

Intentionally or not, Barr gave Trump the sort of fealty he’d expected since taking office. By contrast, witness how the president berated his first appointee to that position, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself — properly — from the investigation of possible ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, in which Sessions served as an advisor. Trump eventually booted Sessions for his perceived disloyalty.

This troubling legacy of the Trump Justice Department makes it vital that Biden choose an attorney general who will be independent of the White House when it comes to the enforcement of criminal laws — and who will be seen as independent. That quality would be important in any event, but there are specific reasons why Biden must not nominate a friend, a political confidant, a campaign surrogate or anyone seen as having a score to settle with the Trump administration.