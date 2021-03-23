Their View: Biden rightly puts Putin on notice

So Biden calling the modern czar a killer and man without a soul is fitting, and while Putin responded at first to Biden’s cracks by pulling back his ambassador from Washington, he then proposed a video meeting and wished Biden “good health.”

And through the thrusts and parries, important cooperation continues, as Biden and Putin agreed to extend the New START Treaty controlling nuclear weapons for another five years. Likewise, we share a joint interest in seeing that the Iranian efforts to build a bomb do not succeed.

That’s something that Trump could never figure out: You don’t have to be buddies with bad guys to cut a deal. Faced with Russian challenges, from the election to Ukraine, Trump folded. Always. It was as though he wanted to play the stooge. Whether through his admiration of a swaggering tough guy or being blackmailed with damaging financial information or embarrassing, very intimate personal photos or home movies, Trump could never stand up to Putin. He laid down every time.

In 1835, Alexis de Tocqueville concluded “Democracy in America” by writing of America and Russia that “the principal instrument of the former is freedom; of the latter, servitude. Their starting-point is different, and their courses are not the same; yet each of them seems marked out by the will of Heaven to sway the destinies of half the globe.”

His prediction was remarkably accurate, as the resulting world history showed. The great rivalry of Washington and Moscow continues and America, under Biden, once again stands for freedom.