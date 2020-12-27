Their View: Biden inherits a mess in Mexico

Clearly, this month’s action is not a serious effort by the Mexican government to protect its citizens or its sovereignty. Instead, it’s a retaliation for escalating tensions with American officials. In October, former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested in the U.S. on drug-trafficking charges. The arrest caught Mexico off guard and triggered a diplomatic backlash that included threats to expel DEA agents from the country. In response, the U.S. released Cienfuegos back to Mexico where, we were assured, he would stand trial for any crimes he may have committed. We can only hope that will be the case.

All of this comes in the context of a less-than-ideal transfer of power in the U.S., a spectacularly controversial international border and a neighbor with a keen interest in American foreign policy. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was chummy with President Donald Trump. He may perceive Biden as softer on foreign affairs in the vein of Barack Obama. Whatever the case, it seems like he wants to get his bluff in early, and he’s none too bothered if doing so undercuts efforts to curb drug trafficking.

Perhaps the DEA should have been savvy enough to play better politics with Cienfuegos’ case. Biden can smooth over that offense and allow Mexico to save face. But what he shouldn’t do, for the safety of Americans and Mexicans alike, is allow corruption to creep across the river. If the Mexican government wants to choose the wrong side in the battle between cops and cartels, Biden should make sure there are consequences that are felt in Mexico City.