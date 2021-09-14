 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Their View: Biden escalated vaccination push. He had no choice.
0 comments

Their View: Biden escalated vaccination push. He had no choice.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The government’s first responsibility is to protect human lives. So President Joe Biden on Thursday was right and right on time to lay down a simple “no jab, no job” COVID-19 vaccine ultimatum for the nation’s largest employer, Uncle Sam, as well as for federal contractors.

His most sweeping mandate — a Labor Department rule requiring all private businesses with more than 100 employees make their workers get their shots, or take weekly coronavirus tests, with penalties of up to $14,000 per violation — will be a challenge to defend against inevitable lawsuits. (Can a work-from-home employee be compelled to get vaccinated? Will the legal logic hold even though vaccination does not stop spread?) But give the president credit for trying to save lives and for taking the mandate of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration both seriously and literally.

Others should follow his lead, as the Los Angeles schools did by making all eligible students get vaccinated. If students must get their shots for largely conquered diseases like polio and diphtheria, as they do across America, the case is 10 times stronger to guard against a raging plague that’s clogging hospitals.

More than 650,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. If current daily death counts fueled by the contagious delta variant (in excess of 1,500) remain constant, that horrifying total will reach 1 million in just 233 more days.

They will not remain constant. To some extent, the virus ebbs and flows in ways beyond our control. To a larger extent, the United States controls its destiny, with masking one way to slow spread and an ample supply of free, highly effective vaccines that all but guarantee those who get infected will not land in the ICU or the graveyard. Yet just 54% of Americans have gotten their shots, an unacceptably low rate.

The weapons to win the war are in our hands. The only way out of another year of agony and Zoom funerals and widespread economic disruption is the inoculation of millions. Roll up your sleeve, America.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Stay safe out there
Editorial

Our View: Stay safe out there

Now is not a good time to host a music festival followed by a NASCAR playoff race with the Washington County Fair in between. If you go to these events, think of our medical professionals who would love to go to a festival or a race. Stay safe so we can make that happen for them.

Letters

Your View: Where is church leadership in this deadly pandemic?

Where is the voice of the church in the midst of a crippling pandemic? In the end, not only am I deeply, deeply disappointed in the actions, or lack of actions, of my fellow man, I am more disappointed in the lack of leadership from the church. This has been a real eye-opener.

Columnists

Their View: Bias against Muslims must end

It is not enough to end the Muslim ban. We must also halt all racist practices used by the security establishment, from entrapment and surveillance to preemptive prosecution and invest in infrastructure in all of the war-torn countries impacted by the United States.

+2
Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it
Editorial

Our View: Unity is still there if you look for it

The bonds holding our nation together are malleable, loosening to give us all the freedoms we claim as our birthright; tightening to hold us together when we need security. That’s what made us Americans this day 20 years ago, now and always.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts