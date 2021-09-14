Their View: Biden escalated vaccination push. He had no choice.

The government’s first responsibility is to protect human lives. So President Joe Biden on Thursday was right and right on time to lay down a simple “no jab, no job” COVID-19 vaccine ultimatum for the nation’s largest employer, Uncle Sam, as well as for federal contractors.

His most sweeping mandate — a Labor Department rule requiring all private businesses with more than 100 employees make their workers get their shots, or take weekly coronavirus tests, with penalties of up to $14,000 per violation — will be a challenge to defend against inevitable lawsuits. (Can a work-from-home employee be compelled to get vaccinated? Will the legal logic hold even though vaccination does not stop spread?) But give the president credit for trying to save lives and for taking the mandate of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration both seriously and literally.

Others should follow his lead, as the Los Angeles schools did by making all eligible students get vaccinated. If students must get their shots for largely conquered diseases like polio and diphtheria, as they do across America, the case is 10 times stronger to guard against a raging plague that’s clogging hospitals.