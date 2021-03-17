Their View: Before Dr. Seuss, Virginia retired its controversial state song

There is one big difference between what Virginia did in 1997 and what these companies are doing now. Virginia’s was an action of government; these are the actions of private companies. What Virginia did really was part of a “cancel culture” — only the state can say that the official state song is, so “Carry Me Back” really is canceled. Companies, though, are free to decide what products they will sell — or not. What Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Warner Bros. and Disney have done, then, is inherently a conservative move — they have exercised their private property rights. To that extent, what has come to be called the “cancel culture” is really a conservative movement, not a liberal one — it’s an exercise of everyone’s free market rights to spend their money as they wish. Liberals don’t like Chick-fil-A? Fine, buy somebody else’s chicken sandwich. The governor who signed the retirement of “Carry Me Back” into law? He was George Allen, a Republican — who famously wouldn’t go to McDonald’s because Joan Kroc, widow of the chain’s CEO, donated to many liberal causes. Nobody called that cancellation; they called it a consumer choice, or, if you prefer a shorter word, freedom.