Their View: Baseball, leave the minor leagues alone

Now comes Major League Baseball’s latest outrage, umm, we mean innovation. It will use all of its reconfigured and rebranded minor leagues to test out different rule changes that baseball’s corporate masters think will somehow improve the game. At the Triple-A level, fields will have slightly bigger bases with a less-slippery surface — they’re said to be safer for players (who can be against that?) but also likely to induce more stolen bases. All the Double-A league will ban defensive shifts, which have become popular in recent years. There’s another solution for that, of course. Players could just hit to the opposite field. Conservatives should be especially outraged by this change: This is a regulatory scheme designed to interfere with the free market. Innovation is being stifled.

Low-A West will have a dreaded pitch clock designed to speed up supposedly all-too-languid game. Never mind that a Wall Street Journal study once found that there were more actual minutes of decisive action in a baseball game than in a football game. Our Low-A East and other Low-A leagues will limit pitchers to two pick-off attempts per plate appearance. Low-A Southeast will see “robot umps” — technology calling balls and strikes, while the actual umpires babysit the machines. If we can’t yell at the umpires for making a bad call, what can we yell at them for? Hey, ump! Have you tried rebooting?

Maybe, just maybe, some good will come out of this. Not all sports innovations are bad. The old American Basketball Association — of which Roanoke and Salem were briefly a part through the Virginia Squires — brought us the three-point shot, which is now an accepted part of the game. The National Football League was made more interesting by adopting the collegiate two-point conversion. Still, we’re sports curmudgeons when it comes to what baseball is doing. It’s bad enough that we lost last season to the pandemic. Now be must endure all these “improvements.” The Waitresses were right. We don’t want to be somebody else’s learning experience.