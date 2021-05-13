Their View: Are we headed for another government shutdown?

2022, the first year in a decade without the guardrails of the Budget Control Act to provide fiscal benchmarks, was already shaping up to be a difficult year to achieve agreement. The lack of a presidential budget request only exacerbates the challenge.

Most should know that operating under a continuing resolution presents particular challenges for the Pentagon. New programs — such as unmanned platforms, robotics, or artificial intelligence applications — are delayed and unable to start. Fiscal uncertainty reigns and military operations are impacted. Training is slowed. As the Defense Department endeavors to pivot to compete with China and other potential adversaries, operating under a continuing resolution ties our warfighter’s hands and sends the worst possible message.

What administration wouldn’t want the leisure to develop a brand-new budget completely reflective of their priorities and plans? But such desires are normally tempered with the realization that there is a clock running, the heartless apparatus that cuts off federal spending on Oct. 1 and negatively affects the whole federal government.

The Biden administration needs to complete its reviews and get Congress its budget request now — before more time passes, and the chances for on-time defense funding and authorizations further diminish.

Our troops are counting on those in Washington to do their jobs, just as they are expected to do theirs. Don’t let them down.

Thomas Spoehr, a former Army Lieutenant General, is director of The Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense. ©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.