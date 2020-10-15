Their View: Are lockdowns effective?

Liberal politicians and the media, bracing for every worst-case scenario, leaned into the shutdowns, following the science and the best advice of health experts. Multiple peer-reviewed studies and articles have supported this position.

But now, seven months into the pandemic, the landscape has changed.

Where most of the simulations and studies supporting lockdown efforts relied on the best available testimony by infectious disease experts, tracking the daily spread of COVID-19 through various lockdown and reopening measures has provided empirical data.

Despite modelers’ predictions and protestations, such data indicates surprisingly little correlation between lockdowns and flattening the COVID-19 curve, according to a variety of researchers.

In many cases, states that began instituting shutdown measures in the spring were either already experiencing a slowdown in spread or there was no significant drop in the rate of transmission. Some states that did not institute lockdown orders also saw slowdowns in spread. This is likely due to individuals deciding to socially distance and mask up as the public learned more about the virus.