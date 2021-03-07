Their View: ‘Anybody else would have been arrested’: Special treatment for Chiefs’ Britt Reid?

It’s hard to imagine that anybody less connected than former Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid could have admitted to having a few drinks — two or three, he said — before a crash that paralyzed a 5-year-old and yet would not have been arrested at the scene.

Reid still has not been charged, of course, nearly a month after little Ariel Young last spoke or moved or responded in any way.

On Tuesday, the attorney for her family, Tom Porto, reminded the world of that fact in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He told The Star’s editorial board that “Anybody else with two or three drinks who had Adderall on him would have been arrested right away,” and we have to agree.

“Did they have probable cause to arrest him for DUI?” Porto asked. A police officer said there was “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person,” whose eyes were “bloodshot and red.” So it would seem that they did.

Ariel’s eyes are open but “that’s it,” the lawyer said. “She’s not walking, she’s not talking,” and has what doctors believe is permanent brain damage. “I’m not going to call this an accident, because that’s when kids spill milk.”