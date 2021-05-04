Their View: And in baseball news, moving the pitcher's mound. Yea or nay?

You can’t make pitchers throttle back. You can’t make hitters slap the ball the other way. You can’t force managers to order steals when they deem the risks excessive. But you can make changes that could elicit more action on the field.

After the 1968 season, in reaction to excessive dominance by pitchers, MLB lowered the mound and shrank the strike zone. In 1973, the American League excused pitchers from the generally hopeless task of batting, turning that duty over to designated hitters.

In 2014, runners were barred from smashing into catchers at home plate. In 2016, MLB adopted new rules to prevent base runners from bowling over infielders trying to make double plays.

The 60-feet, 6-inch distance from mound to plate, however, has always seemed sacrosanct, like the 90-feet span between bases — which legendary sports writer Red Smith said “may be the closest man has ever come to perfection.”

Pitchers will doubtless resist the move, with a plausible fear of more arm injuries. As for attendance, the average baseball game draws some 11,000 more spectators than the average NBA game, even though basketball has far more action. And it’s always possible that the extra foot won’t prove to help hitters.