Their View: Americans can learn much from this week’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

Democrats gather this week in Milwaukee to … no, wait, that’s what we’d have written pre-pandemic. Instead, Democrats will Zoom into Milwaukee for the first national political convention of the coronavirus era. Even then, their nominee won’t be there.
The virus may upend both parties’ plans to hold traditional conventions but it won’t upend our plans to see what lessons we can learn from the two host cities. First up: Milwaukee.
The immediate reason why Democrats picked Milwaukee to host the Democratic National Convention are pretty obvious: Democrats were stunned to lose Wisconsin in 2016. Of course, they were stunned to lose Michigan and Pennsylvania, too. Winning Wisconsin four years ago wouldn’t have made a difference, but winning the industrial Midwest at large would have — so, like the proverbial generals still fighting the last war, Democrats picked Milwaukee as a convention site.
First, let’s dispense with the fallacy that Wisconsin has been “trending Republican.” It hasn’t been. Donald Trump polled a smaller share of the vote in Wisconsin (47.2%) than George W. Bush did in 2000 and 2004 (47.6% and 49.3%). The difference is that Trump carried the state and Bush didn’t, which speaks more to Hillary Clinton’s weakness as a candidate. Trump in 2016 polled 2,682 fewer votes than Mitt Romney did in Wisconsin but Clinton polled 238,449 fewer votes than Barack Obama did in 2012 — and 294,675 fewer than he did in 2008. Joe Biden’s challenge is to win back those voters; Trump’s challenge is to win them over — or hope they stay at home again.
Wisconsin’s political history has always been complicated. It’s the state that gave us Robert La Follette, a celebrated leader of the progressive movement in the early 1900s. It’s also the state us that gave us Joe McCarthy in the 1950s. Both were Republicans. Milwaukee is even more interesting — and tells a side of the American story that needs to be told periodically because we keep forgetting it.
Milwaukee is a city shaped by immigrants — specifically German immigrants, even more specifically at a time in the 1840s and 1850s political upheavals were driving them out of Europe, just as political upheavals around the world drive immigration today. Farmland in the upper Midwest was cheap so that’s where many of those German immigrants wound up. We forget now just how profound that wave of German immigration was. Some histories say that during the 1840s more than 1,000 Germans arrived in Milwaukee every week. By 1850, the Census Bureau found that 63.7% of Milwaukee residents were foreign-born. Milwaukee was considered the most German city in the United States — but hardly the only one. German was then what Spanish is today — only more so. Ohio and Pennsylvania declared German an official language. Milwaukee had more than five different daily newspapers printed in German and was home to the largest German-language book publisher in the country. Americans who get upset about hearing Spanish spoken are out of touch with their nation’s history. The main difference between then and now: Immigrants today learn English far faster than immigrants did in the past. One study found that even as late as 1900, some 231,700 students in the Midwest were being taught in German, not English. The only reason that the German immigration in the 1840s and ’50s isn’t more prominent in our consciousness today is because of World War I. That war suddenly made it unpopular to celebrate German heritage. Some places made it illegal to speak German in public, in church or on the telephone. Fourteen states banned teaching German in schools, period. Nebraska banned teaching any foreign language — a prohibition that the U.S. Supreme Court later overturned. Even here in Virginia, Harrisonburg changed the names of one of its most prominent streets from German Street to Liberty Street. (That street owed its name to an earlier wave of German immigrants who settled in the Shenandoah Valley in the 1700s).
Today we think of the Midwest as a synonym for “all-American.” Historically speaking, that means “all nationalities.” The Midwest was historically one of most immigrant-friendly parts of the country. Besides its great influx of German immigrants in the 1840s and ’50s, Milwaukee drew Poles, Croatians, Serbs and others from eastern Europe — at a time when American nativists often looked askance at new arrivals who weren’t Anglo-Saxon. By 1884, Milwaukee elected the first of three German-born mayors (all Republicans). Wisconsin was considered so pro-immigrant that it wrote “alien suffrage” into its state constitution — meaning that immigrants were allowed to vote as long as they had lived in the state for one year and had declared their intention to become U.S. citizens someday. That’s a far more radical policy than anything ever proposed today. Keep in mind that in those days there was no “right way” to immigrate — you simply showed up and got off the boat. If Virginia today operated under the rules that Wisconsin did in the 19th century, then virtually every immigrant in the state would be able to vote regardless of their immigration status.
We in the South have a hard time comprehending the history of a place like Milwaukee because its history is so unlike our own. In 1910, near the end of that era of mass immigration, nearly one-third of Milwaukee’s residents were foreign-born — 29.8%. That was quite unremarkable for the Midwest at the time. In Minneapolis that year, 28.6% of the residents were foreign-born. In Omaha, 21.9% were. In Chicago, 35.9% There were similar figures across the Northeast, too. By contrast, in 1910, just 1.3% of Virginians were foreign-born. Even in Roanoke, which saw more immigration than other Southern cities because of its railroad boomtown birth, just 4.3% of the population in 1910 was foreign-born. It’s actually the South that is at odds with the rest of the American experience.
Today, 13.7% of U.S. residents are foreign-born — a figure that includes those here illegally. In the context of American history, that’s not an unusually high figure and certainly not the highest — which was 14.8% in 1890, a year in which Milwaukee saw the founding of a theater dedicated to German-language concerts and plays.
Americans this week may or may not learn things they didn’t know about Joe Biden. But they could stand to learn some things about their own history, and Milwaukee is a good place from which to learn them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!