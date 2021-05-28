Their View: America’s lack of universal broadband is an outrage

A fundamental problem is the huge fixed costs of building and maintaining broadband networks, which make them uneconomic in areas with sparse population or low demand. The government has helped finance construction, but the results have often been networks that haven’t kept up with ever-growing demand. The FCC’s most recent effort, in December, awarded $9.2 billion over 10 years for rural broadband services, although some observers doubt that the providers that won the subsidies will deliver on their promises.

Nevertheless, far more public dollars will have to be spent if we’re going to give every American an equal shot at the services and opportunities that the internet provides. And there’s bipartisan support for a huge investment in broadband — President Biden proposed $100 billion in his original infrastructure plan, a group of congressional Democrats has a $94-billion proposal, and four Senate Republicans have suggested $65 billion.

To get a better return on the taxpayers’ investment, though, there need to be strings attached to the dollars. If the taxpayers are going to help build a network, it’s reasonable to demand more proof that the builder is qualified, can keep up with ever-increasing demand for bandwidth and can hold down the price for customers, or at least offer discounts for low-income households.