Their View: America has an opportunity in aquaculture, but Congress needs to clear regulatory path first

As professors at the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology in Baltimore, we see the major potential for environmentally compatible land-based aquaculture systems as well as the need to consider offshore aquaculture if the right regulatory framework can be put in place to minimize environmental impact. Research and monitoring are critical to establish and maintain high environmental standards.

An aquaculture industry can bring much needed jobs to the U.S. Those include water farmers in the working waterfront communities, workers on the production assembly line, processing, packaging and distribution positions, and sales and marketing jobs. Additionally, land farmers are needed to grow soybean, corns and peas and other products that are used in fish feed. Emerging research and technology jobs, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enable sustainability and measurement, are also in high demand.

As a leader in aquaculture technology and with the best managed fisheries in the world, the U.S. should lead the world in aquaculture production. The single biggest reason the U.S. lags far behind the world in production is the lack of a clear regulatory pathway for permitting new projects, particularly offshore, a challenging reality that has forced many American businesses to invest in other countries.