 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Their View: Allow watchdogs to work without interference
0 comments

Their View: Allow watchdogs to work without interference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year, while a global pandemic and the accompanying economic uncertainty ravaged the country, political corruption was ranked the second-most important issue among voters. This wasn’t an anomaly; the American public has ranked “political corruption” and “corrupt government officials” as one of their leading fears for the past five years.

It’s clear we must strengthen the integrity of our government institutions so the public gains confidence that corrupt actors will be exposed and held accountable.

Greater protections for whistleblowers and independent government watchdogs will go a long way toward rooting out this corruption the public is so concerned about.

Whistleblowers support the system of checks and balances in our government by speaking up and reporting waste, fraud, illegalities or abuses of power that might otherwise go unnoticed and unaddressed. But they do so at great personal and professional risk.

In many instances, whistleblowers themselves become the subject of retaliatory internal or criminal investigations, monopolizing the truth-teller’s resources. These investigations, as well as other forms of retaliation, have a chilling effect, preventing others from coming forward to expose wrongdoing and lending credence to fears that corrupt government officials are allowed to operate with impunity. Because of this, better protections are necessary to ensure whistleblowers are able to make their disclosures and combat corruption and abuse of power within our government.

Currently, federal whistleblowers are in a no-win situation. Most cannot access federal courts to enforce their protections. And the agency that’s supposed to help protect them, the Merit Systems Protection Board, has not had any of its seats filled for more than two years — creating a backlog of more than 3,000 cases.

Further, the culture surrounding whistleblowers has created an almost reflexive response to shoot the messenger (through whistleblower retaliation) for reporting the wrongdoing rather than addressing the actual, systemic issues in the government that the whistleblower is disclosing.

To this end, the Protecting Our Democracy Act would strengthen whistleblower protections in many ways. Most importantly, it would allow whistleblowers to enforce their protections in a court in front of a jury of their peers — instead of the MSPB, a quasi-judicial agency within the executive branch.

The bill also would limit opportunities for government officials to disclose a whistleblower’s identity. It would make it illegal to retaliate against whistleblowers by opening meritless investigations into their conduct. It would require administrative judges and employees who work with whistleblowers to undergo special training. And it would create a secure mechanism for intelligence community whistleblowers to provide information directly to Congress.

Strengthening whistleblower protections by enacting this legislation can help restore the check on corruption that is desperately needed within the federal government.

Inspectors general, the independent government watchdogs that investigate federal agencies and report their findings to Congress, also need stronger protections now more than ever.

The nature of their jobs is to provide independent oversight without political interference or retaliation, a fundamental difference from other political appointees nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. However, under current law, a president can remove IGs for any reason — as evidenced by the removals and replacements that Donald Trump carried out in response to oversight of his administration.

While the law prohibits agency heads from interfering in an IG investigation, this limitless removal authority allows any president or agency head to improperly block any effort that an IG undertakes to conduct independent oversight, by simply removing the watchdog rather than interfering in a politically sensitive inquiry. To conduct robust, apolitical oversight, IGs need independence both from the agency they are overseeing and from the president.

Congress responded to the rash of seemingly politically motivated firings of IGs during Trump’s final year in office with the introduction of a handful of bills to protect them from removal as retaliation. One such proposal, which is now part of the Protecting Our Democracy Act, would require the president to have “good cause” for removal. The administration would have to provide Congress proof of the cause, require inspector general offices to report to Congress on any investigations underway at the time of a removal (to ensure those could move forward independently), and enhance congressional reporting requirements around IG vacancies. These fixes would bolster the independence of inspectors general and ensure they remain free from retaliation while providing the American taxpayers with independent oversight.

Stronger protections for whistleblowers and inspectors general would advance the bipartisan ideal that a functioning democracy relies on robust checks and balances. Whistleblowers should be able to make disclosures free from retaliation, just as IGs should be able to perform their jobs with integrity without facing political interference. These reforms would ensure that accountability and transparency remain the driving force in restoring key elements of our democracy.

Liz Hempowicz is director of public policy and Melissa Wasser is a policy attorney at the Project On Government Oversight, a nonpartisan group that investigates corruption, misconduct and conflicts of interest in the federal government. ©2021 The Fulcrum.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Guest View: Expanded gambling needs awareness and action

With the conclusion today of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, held while the commonwealth undergoes transformative change regarding increased gambling access, it’s important that everyone become educated on healthy habits surrounding gambling.

Opinion

Their View: A passenger train to Bristol is closer than you think

For the first time, the state budget lays out a goal of extending passenger rail to Bristol. The attention was on getting it to Christiansburg. Gov. Ralph Northam proposed $50 million for that. The legislature upped that to $83.5 million and creating a passenger rail authority.

Opinion

Your View: Stop quibbling, start focusing

I’ve been saddened at the angst and chest pounding over something as benign as college basketball players choosing to kneel. I wish lawmakers and local constituents would invest half as much energy into solving the critical issue of climate change.

Opinion

Commentary: COVID stimulus won’t cure the pension pandemic

State and local governments are chomping at the bit to receive a share of the $350 billion reserved for them in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill. Rather than addressing real pandemic needs, however, this bailout only offers a crutch to those states and localities that have engaged in decades of fiscal irresponsibility, especially when it comes to their mounting pension liabilities.

Opinion

Your View: Bringing people together

What might help neighborhoods overcome racial struggles? How is pandemic bringing people together in ways they never would have? Can society learn lessons of equality? It would help if people didn’t segregate and discriminate in the first place.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts