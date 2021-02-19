Their View: After Rush Limbaugh, America struggles with how to unite and if unity is even possible

Dead at the age of 70 is the talented, tenacious and tremendously influential voice that more than any other built conservative talk radio. We don’t enjoy speaking ill of the recently deceased. May Rush Limbaugh, who suffered the ravages of lung cancer, rest in peace.

But neither on this day or any day can the nation turn away from what Limbaugh represented — and the new American political climate he more than anyone else helped usher in.

It is a climate in which “they,” which is to say one’s political opponents, are enemies seeking to profoundly alter the character of the country. In which Black men who play professional sports are “thugs” and gang members, and in which feminism was only invented “to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society.”

In which facts don’t just take a backseat to narrative and innuendo and conspiracy-minded thinking; they’re locked in the trunk. In which responsible reporting, carefully sourced, is reflexively distrusted and discarded. In which even politicians on one’s own side of the aisle are tested for their fealty and punished for the slightest deviation from dogma. In which good old ordinary Americans and their God and their guns are being endlessly threatened by the left-leaning pundit class.