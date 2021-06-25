Their View: Abolishing ‘skill games’ hurts rural localities

Let’s look at some other comparison: Amherst County pockets more money from these games ($152,064) than either Alexandria ($124,272) and Arlington ($122,160) do. So do Bedford County ($169,392) and Wythe County ($128,496). Arlington is more than three times more populous than Augusta County, but they both generate about the same amount of revenue from skill games — Augusta has collected $122,544. Pittsylvania County ($216,144) and Campbell County ($215,808) benefit more than Stafford County ($135,360). We could go on and on but you get the idea.

Even in some of the localities that get less revenue from these games, the amounts are instructive. Appomattox County has taken in $57,984. Based on a Virginia Department of Education salary survey, that’s more than enough to hire a teacher at the average salary there. Henry County has taken in $86,640 and Pulaski County $83,616, almost enough for two teachers in each county (or maybe exactly two for entry-level hires). If you look at these numbers like that, the General Assembly’s decision to ban these games effectively just defunded teachers in lots of rural localities that have few other ways to generate revenue. Yes, you can argue that without these games, that money would go into the Virginia Lottery and localities would get it for education anyway. That may be true. They might even get more. Or maybe that player, without a game to play at the convenience store, buys an X-box from Amazon and that money winds up in Jeff Bezos’ pocket. Who’s to say? All we know is that money’s there now — and soon won’t be.