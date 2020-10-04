Their View: A vote against Amendment 1 is not a vote against gerrymandering

The amendment would give the responsibility of drawing legislative lines to a 16-member commission— four Democratic legislators, four Republican legislators and eight “citizens.” We put “citizens” in quotes because no one should be under any illusion that these will be ordinary people chosen for their wisdom and objectivity. They will almost certainly be what might be called “political insiders,” with the only rule being they can’t be current legislators or employees of Congress or the General Assembly. But they could be, for instance, former legislators.

The amendment says that each party leader in each chamber of the General Assembly will submit a list of at least 16 names —and a selection committee of five judges will pick two from each list, thus resulting in four Democrats and four Republicans. That’s why it’s incorrect to refer to this proposed redistricting commission as “non-partisan” because it won’t be. More properly, it should be called “bipartisan.” Those pushing for redistricting reform had hoped to keep legislators out of the business altogether. Instead, what they got was an agreement by Democrats and Republicans that the two parties would draw the lines together. If that imperfection offends you, then the alternative is to let Democrats have complete control next year — with the possibility that when Republicans win back the legislature they might junk everything and draw their own lines.