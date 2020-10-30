Their View: A new, unifying form of news can help fix a broken democracy

Approaches for unifying media may be academically sound, but they can only work if people want to read or watch it. There are clear reasons to believe many would.

First, surveys show widespread dissatisfaction with current offerings. A poll last year found 54% saying they want to stay informed about the news but following it causes them stress.” Another survey found 59% believing journalism and news media promotes mostly destructive public discussion and debate — and only 16% believing it promotes constructive discussion and debate.

Meanwhile, unifying news can be designed to be “contagious.” Perhaps most importantly, it can use stories and target arousing emotions including surprise, joy, awe, hope and even love. Potentially, anger or fear could be used strategically and carefully, likely against institutions that promote divisive content.

In other words, unifying news does not have to be the broccoli to polarizing candy bars. Audiences can genuinely come to want the more unifying content.

While there is not a clear example of unifying news in use, it can draw inspiration from concepts such as solutions journalism, constructive journalism, and positive or “good” news.