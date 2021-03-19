Their View: A new anti-lynching law has been proposed, and America needs it now

It’s been 129 years since three Black men — Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Henry Stewart — were brutally murdered by a white mob. The three were the well-regarded owners of a thriving grocery store in a section of Memphis, Tennessee, known as the Curve.

The journalist Ida B. Wells, at risk to her own life and at the price of her ability to remain in Memphis, chronicled the killings that white newspapers covered over. It was the first of many lynchings she would refuse to let the nation turn a blind eye to.

She noted in her biography how Moss begged for his life on behalf of his pregnant wife and the child they already had. She wrote of McDowell’s final, desperate struggle. He grabbed the barrel of the gun aimed at him, and his lynchers fired into his clasped fist.

It’s been just 66 years, well within the lifetime of many living, that 14-year-old Emmett Till was beaten to death while traveling from his home in Chicago to see relatives in Mississippi. Till’s bloated, bruised and broken body was almost unrecognizable as human. Yet his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted that her son be viewed in an open casket, so the world could see the cruelty wrought upon her child for being Black.