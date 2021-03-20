Their View: A missed leadership opportunity for both parties in Tuesday’s special election

There’s an election coming up Tuesday.
It’s important — all elections are important in their own way. It’s just not very interesting. That’s a shame because voters everywhere, but particularly in that district, could use an interesting election.
What’s on the ballot is a special election in Virginia’s 38th Senate District — which stretches from a wee corner of Montgomery County to Wise County — to fill the seat left vacant when the incumbent, Ben Chafin, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 1.
When Del. Jennifer Carrol Foy announced she was resigning her legislative seat in Northern Virginia on Dec. 8 to concentrate on running for governor, Gov. Ralph Northam called a special election for Jan. 5, less than a month later. Here, nearly three months will have passed before Chafin’s successor is elected. Of course, Foy was a Democrat — and her seat stayed in Democratic hands. Chafin was a Republican and the lack of a special election meant Republicans were short-handed through the entire General Assembly session that just concluded. But we digress.
Politically, here’s what you should know: Of the 11 localities covered by this district, Donald Trump carried nine of them in November. Among those, his weakest county, if you want to call it that, was Pulaski County, where he took just under 70% of the vote. On the high end, he took more than 80% in five localities, topping out at 83.5% in Buchanan County. The only two non-Trump localities were Radford, which Joe Biden won with 53% of the vote — and Montgomery County, which, in a classic case of gerrymandering, has only five voters in this district. When the Virginia Public Access Project rates this district as “strong Republican,” that’s only because there’s not a higher classification available.
That’s only part of the reason why this race between Republican Travis Hackworth of Tazewell County and Democrat Laurie Buchwald of Radford is so uninteresting. The other reason is that neither has said anything remotely unpredictable. That’s too bad. This is a missed opportunity.
As a Democrat running in a rural district, Buchwald begins with a disadvantage that no Virginia Democrat has been able to shake off in a legislative race in recent years. We used to think of state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, as the classic rural Democrat but even he lost many of the rural counties in his district in his last election. He’s still in office because his district now includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County, where he took 87% and 69% of the vote. Deeds even lost his home county, which once would have been unthinkable, but now is just par for the course for Democrats.
We don’t know if Democrats will ever figure out how to win in rural Virginia again, but if they do, it will probably necessitate running against a lot of what Democrats in the General Assembly have done. That’s not what Democrats want to hear, but the truth isn’t always pleasant. Indeed, Democrats in the recent session did a lot of things that a rural Democrat could latch onto — and attack. We’re thinking specifically of how the House Democratic leadership killed one measure after another to help schools in low-income areas, which covers all of rural Virginia and a lot more. A constitutional amendment requiring equal schools? Killed. A bond issue for school construction? Killed. Creating funds — even unfunded funds — for state support for school construction and maintenance? Killed, killed. It would seem completely counterintuitive for a Democrat to run against what Democrats have done — but if Democrats hope to make up lost ground in rural Virginia they’re going to have to do some counterintuitive things. Senate Democrats voted for those measures, so adding another Senate Democrat wouldn’t have changed the equation. Still, the way that House Democratic leaders — all of whom are from Northern Virginia and represent some of the most affluent voters in the state — strangled these proposals creates an opening for a clever rural Democrat. Republicans can certainly say we don’t need any more Democratic legislators to prop up that kind of leadership. But you can also make the case that what we need are some rural Democrats to make the case within the party that Democrats need to pay more attention to the parts of Virginia outside the urban crescent. Camel’s nose under the tent, that sort of thing. A clever rural Democrat would run against his or her party more so than the Republican nominee. That’s not the kind of campaign we’re hearing, though.
Hackworth’s campaign is thoroughly predictable, too. The issues portion of his website name-checks God four times and Jesus Christ once. Culturally, he’s probably in good touch with his hoped-for constituents. Unfortunately, his campaign does them a disservice economically. Hackworth goes on at length about how he’s “a strong friend of coal.” That’s a fine thing for the parts of the district that are in coal country. The problem isn’t that Hackworth is pro-coal, it’s that the market no longer is. Need we drag out these statistics yet again? The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that coal is now just the third-biggest source of electricity in the country — behind natural gas and nuclear. Renewables are on a path to surpass coal in the coming years. Donald Trump was certainly pro-coal, yet more coal plants were retired under Trump than under Barack Obama’s second term. Being pro-coal won’t fix a single blessed thing.
Leadership means sometimes telling people what they don’t want to hear. Hackworth ought to be telling voters in coalfields to stop clinging to the past and start figuring out how to build a new economy. Coal counties might want to start by figuring out how to get a piece of the renewable energy industry, one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy but one that will pass the coalfields by without some strong leadership.
There’s an alternative universe playing out just on the other side of the mountains. Last fall, eight mayors from Pittsburgh to Louisville joined together in a proposal to remake the fossil-fueled economy of the Ohio Valley into the Silicon Valley of renewables. We’ve made the case that local governments from Lynchburg to Lee County should be joining together to make the same pitch, although so far that’s been met with utter silence. Hackworth has a perfect opportunity here to take the lead. Heck, so does Buchwald, for that matter. And so do lots of others who haven’t.