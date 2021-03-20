Their View: A missed leadership opportunity for both parties in Tuesday’s special election

As a Democrat running in a rural district, Buchwald begins with a disadvantage that no Virginia Democrat has been able to shake off in a legislative race in recent years. We used to think of state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, as the classic rural Democrat but even he lost many of the rural counties in his district in his last election. He’s still in office because his district now includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County, where he took 87% and 69% of the vote. Deeds even lost his home county, which once would have been unthinkable, but now is just par for the course for Democrats.

We don’t know if Democrats will ever figure out how to win in rural Virginia again, but if they do, it will probably necessitate running against a lot of what Democrats in the General Assembly have done. That’s not what Democrats want to hear, but the truth isn’t always pleasant. Indeed, Democrats in the recent session did a lot of things that a rural Democrat could latch onto — and attack. We’re thinking specifically of how the House Democratic leadership killed one measure after another to help schools in low-income areas, which covers all of rural Virginia and a lot more. A constitutional amendment requiring equal schools? Killed. A bond issue for school construction? Killed. Creating funds — even unfunded funds — for state support for school construction and maintenance? Killed, killed. It would seem completely counterintuitive for a Democrat to run against what Democrats have done — but if Democrats hope to make up lost ground in rural Virginia they’re going to have to do some counterintuitive things. Senate Democrats voted for those measures, so adding another Senate Democrat wouldn’t have changed the equation. Still, the way that House Democratic leaders — all of whom are from Northern Virginia and represent some of the most affluent voters in the state — strangled these proposals creates an opening for a clever rural Democrat. Republicans can certainly say we don’t need any more Democratic legislators to prop up that kind of leadership. But you can also make the case that what we need are some rural Democrats to make the case within the party that Democrats need to pay more attention to the parts of Virginia outside the urban crescent. Camel’s nose under the tent, that sort of thing. A clever rural Democrat would run against his or her party more so than the Republican nominee. That’s not the kind of campaign we’re hearing, though.