Their View: A historic settlement

According to internal memos, the company’s sales force was described as its “most valuable resource,” and they were heavily incentivized to push the drug. The company’s sales team convinced doctors of the drug’s safety by using literature that had been produced by doctors who were paid by the company.

The spike in opioid overdoses included both prescription opioids and the illegal market. Many addicts turn to heroin when they find that prescription painkillers are too expensive or too difficult to obtain. According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, 4 out of 5 people who try heroin today started with prescription painkillers.

A study by Anne Case and Angus Deaton of Princeton University has suggested that the overprescribing of pain-relieving drugs was a factor in the increase in mortality among middle-aged whites that has occurred since 2000. The Council of Economic Advisers estimated that, in 2018, the costs of opioid addiction, including the value of lives lost, was $696 billion. In 2017, Princeton’s Alan Krueger showed that labor force participation had fallen in American counties where more opioid pain medication had been prescribed.