Their View: A COVID-19 survivor’s long, uncertain journey

We’ll never know for sure where we were infected, but the best guess remains the road trip back to Minnesota from a beloved family member’s funeral in Florida. We wore masks, socially distanced and practiced good hygiene. That we still got sick illustrates an important point about the pandemic. The virus is circulating widely across the country. Most people who become ill won’t know where they got it either. There is no public place where it’s safe to let down your guard.

My husband came down with symptoms about two days ahead of me. We both experienced fever, muscle aches, cough, headache, congestion and fatigue, with the worst of it lasting 10 to 12 days. We lost our sense of smell, too. This virus temporarily fries the olfactory system.

Though our symptoms were the same, each of us had a different COVID journey. My husband stoically marched through it, taking a few days off but putting in a full eight hours most days working from home. His fever lasted about 24 hours. He slept in and rested as needed. In the second week, he’d often rally in the late afternoon. Sometimes he felt good enough to hop on the riding lawn mower to vacuum up fallen leaves. Doing so also provided a little shot of normality, which can be an effective tonic on its own.