Their View: A consequential session (just not for rural Virginia)

The 2021 General Assembly session was short but consequential, perhaps one of the most consequential in Virginia’s long history. The Legislature abolished the death penalty and legalized marijuana. Those two actions alone earn this session a place in history. The General Assembly, now in its second year of full Democratic control after decades of Republican majorities, also continued its makeover of criminal justice and election laws. It voted to take down the statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr., the architect of Virginia’s Massive Resistance to integration in the ’50s. Unfortunately, it also voted to keep in place Byrd’s school-funding policies that have created vast disparities between schools in Virginia’s most affluent communities and those in its poorest locales.

That created this dichotomy: The 2021 session saw the Democratic pass one “progressive” item after another while at the same time perpetuating regressive school funding policies, a cognitive dissonance that is completely at odds with what the great liberals of years past — notably Francis Pickens Miller and Henry Howell — advocated for. Instead it was mostly conservative Republicans — notably state Sen. Bill Stanley of Franklin County and Del. Israel O’Quinn of Washington County who pushed what once would have been liberal causes and saw today’s liberals vote them down. Create an unfunded state fund for school construction? Killed by House Democrats. Create an unfunded state fund to help poor schools fix up leaky roofs? Killed by House Democrats. Order a statewide referendum on whether to issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction? Killed by House Democrats. Pass a constitutional amendment to close the loophole that allows for disparities between schools in poor and rich communities? You guessed it — killed by House Democrats. Those House Democrats actually killed that amendment twice, first killing a version by one of their own — Del. Chris Hurst of Montgomery County — before deep-sixing Stanley’s version. House Democrats — and we are very specific here about the chamber, because Senate Democrats voted in favor of these measures — made very clear their attitude toward rural Virginia. We’re just not that into you.