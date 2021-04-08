Their View: A chilling pandemic message for all of us from ‘The Twilight Zone’

As soon as she said it, I thought of The Button. Nothing about this is abstract for anyone who works in a nursing home, a hospital or, for that matter, a funeral parlor. For us, the people on the other side aren’t strangers. Maybe you’ve read their stories, but clicking on a sad headline while you drink a cup of coffee at your kitchen table will never modify your behavior in the same way as having to pull a sheet over a face.

Some people will argue that faces and names have nothing to do with The Button. They believe their hand should always be a free agent no matter the consequences, that their right to push any button has internal validity whether the button is hooked up to a keg of gunpowder or a string of patio lights. We probably can’t change their views. The best we can do is try to ensure their buttons are stamped with the words “Fisher Price” on the bottom, because we just waste priceless energy trying to outshout them.