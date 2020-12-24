Their View: 75 years ago, our first post-war Christmas

Three quarters of a century ago, the United States celebrated a landmark holiday — its first Christmas following the global horror that was World War II.
Christmas 1945 brought joyful reunions for many families. Others were left with an empty chair at the table, sometimes more than one.
This Christmas Eve, let’s look back 75 years ago and try to imagine — or for some readers, remember — what that first post-war Christmas was like.
Just a year before, American troops in Europe had been bogged down in the Battle of the Bulge — on Christmas Eve 1944 the German counteroffensive had reached its westernmost point as the Nazis tried to break through Allied lines. In the Pacific that year, Americans had been still fighting in the Philippines and had begun bombing an obscure rock known as Iwo Jima. The end of the war had seemed a long way off then. Now the peace was here.
As the holidays of 1945 approached, the United States was in the midst of a massive demobilization. The government’s goal was to have more than half the wartime military discharged by mid-December. Throughout November and December, the Roanoke Times ran almost daily accounts of service members returning home.
“Survivor of Death March Back Home with Family After Years of Torture,” the Roanoke Times headlined. That was Newton Light of western Roanoke County who had been on the infamous Bataan Death March. He survived in a Japanese prison camp, but his father had passed away in the meantime. Light told an inquiring reporter he had but one wish: “I’m coming to fill up on Floyd County rabbit the way Mother cooks ’em.” Not all the returning service members were men, either. One of the many notices in the paper that fall was about Seaman First Class Thelma Kanode who was visiting her parents on Academy Street in Salem.
Every few days the newspaper ran lists of ships were due in port when. The numbers are almost staggering to imagine. “At least 50 troop-carriers with more than 31,000 veterans of several war theaters are scheduled to arrive at East and West coast ports today,” the paper reported on Dec. 2. “Eight ships with more than 11,000 service men are due at New York, four with about 2,000 at Boston and five with more than 4,000 at Newport News, Va.” And that was just one day. On Christmas Eve, more than 40,000 American service members returned to U.S. soil about 13 ships — more than 3,500 of them at Newport News. On Christmas Day, 21,000 more came home — 3,150 of them through Newport News. Some families probably had a delayed Christmas — it took some time to process service members and give them their discharge papers — but they had a Christmas nonetheless.
Others were not so lucky. Every so often there would be a notice in the paper about a local service member who had been killed in action — many months or sometimes years before. “William Joseph Gallagher Jr., radioman, third class, USN, has been declared dead by the Navy Department, according to word received yesterday by his mother, Mrs. Rosalie C. Gallagher of 712 Day Avenue SW,” read one typical announcement. “Gallagher was reported missing when his destroyer, the USS Pillsburg, was torpedoed and sank on March 1, 1942 in Bali Strait off Java.”
The war had been over for more than three months now but still the death notices kept coming.
The war still had to be paid for, too. The Bedford Fireman’s Band — “under the direction of Charles Lamphere” — went to Rocky Mount Dec. 5 to take part in a Victory Bond sale. The district’s congressman, Thomas Burch, and the Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Thomas Stanley of Henry County, planned to be there to exhort people to buy war bonds.
An ad for the Heironimus department store in Roanoke aimed squarely at some of those returning service members. It showed a young woman hugging a young man who was holding a package behind his back. The ad counselled: “If you would make her captive, plan your campaign with care ... and Merry Christmas morning, bring up your strategic reserves — our irresistible perfumes, cosmetics and beauty aids.”
The “society” pages were often sprinkled with items about war brides. This was the first Christmas that some couples would spend together even though they’d been married for several years now. Syndicated advice columnist Kathleen Norris tut-tutted about “hit-and-run” marriages — hasty marriages between soldiers about to head off to war and women they barely knew. She said there was “a frightful jump in divorce” as a result of marrying “a mere speaking acquaintance.” Another syndicated advice columnist — under the pen name Beatrice Fairfax — dealt with the service members who were bringing home foreign brides. Some American women felt jilted. “So your French girl can tell rabbit from cat. We can tell mink from skunk over here — our eyesight is that good,” wrote one unhappy reader. Fairfax also mentioned “a highly intelligent girl who’s been holding down a man’s job in a bank” — and who had lost her fiancé to a foreign bride. She wasn’t unhappy at all. Clearly, the man couldn’t be trusted, the bank employee wrote. “My sympathy is with his peasant wife when she gets here, poor thing.” Christmas 1945 was a time for a lot of introductions, some of them potentially awkward.
The war had reshaped the world, and that post-war world was starting to come into view that Christmas. In Washington, the Truman administration announced that veterans would get priority “under the government’s new housing program.” In Richmond, the state government announced that veterans would be giving preference in hiring for state jobs. In Roanoke, National Business College ran ads seeking people willing to take in students as boarders: “Please make some of your rooms available to these men who have done so much for you and now seek an opportunity to go to school.”
The new year that was just weeks away seemed promising. A group of Roanoke businessman announced the formation of the Rowe-Jordan Furniture Corporation and plans to build a “modern factory” for the staggering sum of $500,000. An economist from the American Bankers Association told a bankers convention at the Hotel Roanoke that the country was about to see “the great period of prosperity it has ever experienced.” And in some parts of the Blue Ridge, there was even snow that Christmas. For those who had made it through the war, it must have been a merry Christmas indeed.