Their View: 3 tips for managing transition to post-pandemic civic life

1. Communicate with intention

The pandemic has revealed many dysfunctional communication cycles that existed before the virus changed all our lives, such as the ways that parents, teachers and administrators communicate (or fail to communicate).

If we want to break those cycles as we transition to a post-pandemic life — or stop them before they have a chance to set in — we need to embrace more intentional communication norms.

It’s simpler than it sounds. One way to be more intentional in the way you communicate is by asking yourself: What is my purpose in this conversation? What am I learning about this different person or view? Am I speaking to be heard and understood? Is there a question I can ask to learn more about other views?

The virus is not going away. Returning to work and school will certainly lead to more hard conversations later. We need to think of intentional communication as a core competency for our post-pandemic future.

2. Slow down and listen

In a conflict, people often rush to act. They want to solve the problem or show that they are taking responsibility. But the best response to a crisis usually begins with listening.