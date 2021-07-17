Their View: 3 discomforting observations about the Virginia governor's race

Youngkin played footsie with the Trumpers more than he should have — to be true to their heritage, Republicans should disown Trump and Trumpism, but we’re sadly long past that stage. But there is zero evidence that Youngkin is any kind of Trump acolyte.

You probably don’t get to be co-CEO of the world’s second-largest private equity firm by being crude and irrational, two prime hallmarks of Trumpism.

That said, Trump is doing Youngkin no favors with his repeated and apparently unsolicited praise for the Virginia Republican nominee. Trump’s not trying to help Youngkin; he’s trying to help himself.

If Trump really wanted to help Youngkin win in a state that twice rejected him (and rejected Trump wannabe Corey Stewart by an even wider margin), he’d keep his mouth shut. Instead, Trump can’t help running his. Why? He thinks Youngkin has a good chance of winning (he does) and wants to be able to claim credit for any eventual victory (even if such a victory would come in spite of Trump, not because of him).

We understand McAuliffe’s desire to tie Youngkin to Trump just as we understand Youngkin’s desire to avoid hard questions. But that doesn’t make either strategy good for voters.