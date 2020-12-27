Their View: 2020 not the worst year, but sure felt like it

There’s a meme going around Facebook that goes like this: In the future, there will be historians whose specialty isn’t simply the year 2020, but specific days of the year: “Yes, I wrote my dissertation on March 13, with a little overlap into the morning of March 14.”
Har! Har! Har!
The year that has just a few days left to run isn’t the worst year we’ve had, although sometimes it sure has felt like it. It wasn’t 1861 — when the Union broke apart and a civil war began. It wasn’t 1968, when we lost leaders to assassin’s bullets at the same time we were fighting an increasingly unpopular war. It wasn’t 1918 when a bloody war in Europe had to compete with a global flu pandemic that killed upwards of 100 million people. It sure wasn’t 1349, when the Black Death killed anywhere between 30% and 60% of the population of Europe.
We weren’t around for most of those years, though, so 2020 has felt pretty tumultuous. Australia burned. The Arctic burned. The Amazon burned. The president faced an impeachment trial. A virus out of China was declared a worldwide pandemic. And that was just January. Before the year was out, that virus would shut down much of our society, the economy tanked, social unrest raged across the country, the president lost his reelection bid and then tried to overturn the results while many in his party cowered in silence. So yes, a lot happened in 2020. And we haven’t even mentioned the murder hornets yet. This was a year that upended all of our lives in one way or another, and some of those changes will last well beyond 2020.
Nearly 60 years ago, Rachel Carson published “Silent Spring.” That was about the deadly effects of pesticides on the environment. 2020 saw its own silent spring. The NCAA shut down its March Madness tournament before it even happened. High school spring sports seasons were canceled; then many fall sports seasons were scratched as well. For the rest of their lives, a generation will look back and wonder what might have been. This was the year of no proms, no homecomings — and drive-thru graduations. This was the year of no Friday night lights — and the spectacle of professional sports played in empty stadiums. In sports, this year will forever carry a giant asterisk. And not just sports, either. Many of the events that define our culture simply didn’t happen. No Festival in the Park. No FloydFest. No summer blockbusters. No, well, pretty much anything.
This was the year we discovered who could work from home and who couldn’t. A company many of us never heard of — Zoom — came into our homes and became both a noun and a verb. “I have a Zoom meeting.” “Did you Zoom with Sally about that project yet?” Zoom came to be worth more than ExxonMobil and its CEO, Eric Yuan, saw his net worth rise to $21.3 billion. 2020 hasn’t been a disaster for everybody. The question going forward: How much of the social changes the pandemic has wrought will stick?
Politics in 2020 saw upheavals in other ways. In Virginia, this was the year that Democrats took control of both the executive and legislative branches of state government for the first time since 1993. The House was gaveled to order by Eileen Filler-Corn, its first female Speaker and the highest-ranking member of the Jewish faith to ever serve in state government. That General Assembly then set about passing lots of laws that would never have gotten out of committee under its previous Republican leadership — new gun laws, most notably. Laws come and go but we can already see the effect of some of them. Under the new “no excuses” early voting law, some 64% of Virginians cast their ballots some way other than showing up at the polls in November. And Confederate statues started coming down.
Change often happens slowly — in the same way that earthquakes happen slowly. Certain stresses build up over time and then something happens and everything gives way. That’s what 2020 was like. Confederate symbols have been getting reappraised for some time now, but when a white police office in Minneapolis put his knee on the neck of a Black man until he gasped “I can’t breathe” and then died, it unleashed a lot of anger that’s been building up for years — centuries even. When the year began, who would have thought that the Confederate statues on Richmond’s Monument Avenue were in their final days? But in a matter of just weeks in June and July, four of the five Confederate figures on that iconic street came down. Confederate monuments in other Virginia cities came down, too — some through legal means, some not. In 1890, a governor of Virginia accepted the massive statue of Robert E. Lee through a deed in which the state declared the statue “perpetually sacred.” In 2020, another governor of Virginia ordered it taken down, and a judge upheld that ruling (pending an appeal). 2020 was the year that saw even Virginia Military Institute’s governing board decide it was time to take down the statue of Stonewall Jackson that cadets once had to salute. 2020 was also the year that saw six rural localities in Virginia vote by wide margins to keep their Confederate statues standing. In Tazewell County, 87% voted in favor of keep that county’s statue. It’s fair to say that there’s a cultural fault line in the state, one that widened in 2020.
It wasn’t just Confederate statues that came down. The Dixie Chicks became just The Chicks. Lady Antebellum became just Lady A. Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Washington franchise in the National Football League, once famously declared “we will never change the name of the team.” In 2020, he changed the name of the team.
Another big name fell in 2020 but that had nothing to do with a reappraisal of Confederate history, just old-fashioned hubris: On August 3, Jerry Falwell Jr. saw fit to post a picture of himself on Instagram that showed his pants unzipped with his arm around a woman who was not his wife. A little more than three weeks later, Falwell was forced to resign as president of Liberty University amid a tawdry sex scandal.
The year began with Confederates towering over Richmond, Falwell ruling over Liberty University, and all of us looking forward to summer. It ends with the plinths mostly empty, Falwell gone in disgrace, and all of us hoping that next year will be better than this one.