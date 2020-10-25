Their View: 2020 election has echoes of various previous elections

6. 1844: James Polk (D) vs. Henry Clay (Whig). This was one of the most consequential but underrated presidential elections in our history — it literally determined the shape of the nation. Polk was enthusiastic in his belief that America’s Manifest Destiny required it to take over as much of the continent as possible. He favored annexing Texas and declared his goal to take over the disputed Oregon Territory with the slogan “54-40 or fight! — a latitude that would have taken in much of today’s British Columbia. Clay wasn’t keen on either of those things, fearing war with Mexico and Great Britain, plus further upsetting the delicate balance of slave and free states. Polk eked out a narrow victory — just 1.4%. Polk wound up fighting Mexico but compromising with Britain. Still, that 1.4% margin made the difference between a U.S. that stretched to the Rio Grande and the Pacific, and one that didn’t. Polk made us a very different country; we wouldn’t look the same if Clay had won, although Clay was right about an ultimate civil war. Draw your conclusions about how that applies today.