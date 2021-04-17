Their View: 160 years ago today, Virginia made a grievous error

The opening shots at Fort Sumter on April 12, and President Lincoln’s decision to call up an army to confront secession, changed the mood in Richmond. Virginia would not make war upon its fellow Southern states, although it would make war against the Northern ones, if necessary. On April 17, the vote for secession was 85-55. The measure was sponsored by William Preston of Montgomery County, who had previously been a Unionist. And yet that vote was still not cleanly sectional. Delegates from Franklin and Henry counties voted against it — yes, even Jubal Early. So did most of the delegates from Alleghany County to Rockingham County. So did the delegates from Henrico County, Norfolk County (today’s Chesapeake), Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and what today we call Northern Virginia. The delegations from Lee and Scott counties split. If today you see Confederate battle flags flying in some of those counties — and you will — you should understand the real heritage there wasn’t so clear-cut.

On the morning of the vote, George Hull of Highland County declared that “I was elected to my seat here by a constituency whose devotion to the Union was a unit.” He went on to say: “They elected me … because I was a Union loving man, in whose integrity they thought they could trust, and who they felt assured would stand firm to the last. I have not heard of any change in their opinion, and even this morning heard they were as I left them.” He voted against secession “because if I did I feel sure I would thereby misrepresent a majority of those who sent me.” And yet Hull, after the vote, joined a Confederate militia because loyalty to the state outweighed his conviction that the state was wrong. Highland County itself did not resolve to join the Confederacy until after Stonewall Jackson brought an army into the county and defeated the Federals at McDowell. Did we mention this was complicated?