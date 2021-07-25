Their View: 15 questions for the candidates for governor

In a more perfect — even a more normal — world, there would have been a debate Saturday between the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor. A long-standing Virginia tradition holds that they always debate before the Virginia Bar Association’s summer meeting. Republican Glenn Youngkin has broken with that tradition, citing some pretty flimsy excuses — moderator Judy Woodruff gave $250 to the Clinton Foundation for Haitian earthquake relief and there is no section of the debate reserved for the economy. The reality is that Youngkin is doing his best not to answer any questions at all, hoping his personal wealth can buy enough advertising that he doesn’t have to stoop to actually answering questions. A company wouldn’t hire a job candidate who was this evasive; voters are effectively the hiring team here and should expect more disclosure.
Just because Youngkin won’t give answers doesn’t preclude us from asking questions anyway — of both him and McAuliffe. Here goes:
1. For Youngkin: You’re on video telling supporters that you can’t talk about abortion during the campaign for fear that you’ll lose independent voters, but if you’re elected you will “go on offense.” What restrictions on abortion do you support? This may be the question Youngkin fears most — previous Republican candidates have run aground here — so let’s get it out of the way. Same for McAuliffe: Any there any restrictions on abortion that you do support?
2. For Youngkin: If Virginia’s economy is really “in the ditch” as you claim, then how did Virginia attract Amazon and how did Northern Virginia emerge as a global tech capital? For McAuliffe: If Virginia is really doing so well as you and other Democrats insist, then why is there such economic disparity between rural Virginia and the urban crescent and so many rural counties where the main cause of population decline is people moving out?
3. For both: Are you vaccinated against COVID-19? What would you like to say to those who aren’t vaccinated and are hesitant about getting the vaccine? Why do you think there’s such a vast disparity in vaccination rates between Southwest and Southside Virginia and the rest of the state? And what, as governor, would you do about that?
4. For both: Do you think the low vaccination rates in Southwest and Southside Virginia will make it more difficult to attract new employers to the region, or do you believe that will have no effect?
5. For Youngkin: The Democrats this year legalized marijuana. You’ve said you do not favor repealing that legalization. Are there any things Democrats have done that you do favor repealing? For instance, would you want to reinstate the death penalty? Would you want you restrict Virginia’s new early voting laws? Would you want to change the law that now allows localities to take down Confederate monuments? If you don’t want to do any of these things, isn’t that effectively admitting the Democrats were right so what’s the point of electing a Republican governor?
6. For McAuliffe: Some Democrats would like to repeal the state’s right-to-work law that forbids compulsory union membership. Would you sign such a repeal if passed by the legislature?
7. For Youngkin: You’ve said it was “sad” that the General Assembly expanded Medicare. That expansion was put over the top by Republicans from Southwest Virginia who feared that, without it, more rural hospitals would close. Were those Republicans wrong? How would you have kept those rural hospitals open? What would you say to those people who today are getting Medicare that weren’t before? Should Virginia undo that expansion?
8. For McAuliffe: What’s so bad about requiring a photo ID at the polls? We have to show a photo ID for far less consequential transactions.
9. For Youngkin: Do you worry that Republicans harping on “election security” has the effect of undermining faith in democracy when there is scant evidence of election fraud in Virginia? (Or anywhere else, for that matter.)
10. For both: Do you support a constitutional amendment to end the disparity between schools in affluent localities and not-so-affluent ones? If not, why not? If so, do you have a preference between the one introduced by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, or the one introduced by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, or does it matter?
11. For Youngkin: Do you support Stanley’s call for a $3 billion bond issue for school construction? If not, why not? And if not, do you support any state role in school construction? If so, can you describe what level of support you feel is appropriate? In the past session, the legislators who blocked both this bond issue and the constitutional amendment above were Democrats from Northern Virginia — the most affluent part of the state. For McAuliffe: Why have Northern Virginia Democrats become so resistant to these attempts to help rural schools — when once these proposals were championed by Democrats? What would you say to get your fellow party members on board with this?
12. For McAuliffe: You’ve made a point of calling for a “big and bold” school plan yet so far your plan doesn’t include ending the constitutionally sanctioned disparity between schools or state funding to fix what the current governor has called “crumbling schools.” So how can your plan really be “big and bold” without either of those things?
13. For both: We have one county — Scott County — that says it’s too poor to put up the $238,000 local match required to access $1 million in state funding for teacher pay raises. Do you think Scott County really is too poor to do this or just making unwise policy choices? Either way, what signal does it send when a county turns down this money? What advice would you give to Scott County? Should the General Assembly not require a local match for that funding?
14. For both: Would you push for funding to add graduate-programs for renewable energy research at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise? This was something Northam proposed during his 2017 campaign, but Republicans opposed this year because they thought his proposal was too weak. If so, how much? If not, why not?
15. For both: Instead of using jargon like “critical race theory,” let’s talk specifics. What should Virginia students be taught about slavery? About Reconstruction? Is the monument outside the Botetourt County courthouse right or wrong when it refers to the “dark days” of Reconstruction? What should students be taught about the 1902 state constitution that disenfranchised Black voters? And how should its 120th anniversary next year be observed?
We invite each of the candidates to address these questions.