Their View: 11 Democrats from affluent areas of Va. deserve shame for killing equal education

Stanley had choice words for them, which we quote at length here because every word of this is true: “Northern Virginia legislators proved once again that they are either too scared to deal with this critical issue, or more likely that they just don’t care. They don’t care about using public education to help our children in our rural areas and our inner cities break the cycle of poverty. They don’t care about fixing the schools in those areas, so long as their children get to attend nice new shiny and modern schools and receive a world class education while others who live in the rest of Virginia can’t. These NoVa legislators don’t care about us, and they proved it today. And their answer to just have the rural and inner city localities raise their taxes to pay for it demonstrates both a regional ignorance and arrogance on their part. Modern schools in rural and urban areas create a talent pool and workforce pipeline that will attract businesses to these regions who will bring the high paying jobs with them. That’s how you revitalize the economies in these areas. But Northern Virginia just doesn’t give a damn.”