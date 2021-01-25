 Skip to main content
The idea that America can run strictly on renewable energy isn’t very smart
When you look up the word “stupid,” you will find it means lacking normal intelligence. It also means dull. When I think about these words, I think about this man that America put in as our new president.

If King Joe thinks he can stop all oil drilling and run this country on renewable energy, which is all he talks about, then I will be the first to say he is lacking intelligence.

Think about all the large trucks that haul our food and supplies. Do you really think all these could run on batteries? And the heavy equipment that is used every day? If you believe that, then you are a little dull also.

I think King Joe is living in a dream world. I consider myself an car enthusiast. I like older cars with roaring engines and as long as I can get my hands on a gallon of gas, I will be driving my vehicles - not an electric one. By the way, gasoline will probably be about $5 a gallon soon. Hey maybe King Joe will have Air Force One converted to battery supplied to carry him and the queen around the country. Think about it.

