The State of Tennessee has many positive records to brag about. We are known as one of the lowest-taxed states in the nation with a healthy business environment.

Tennessee consistently tops the list as one of the best fiscally managed states in the country. A record number of people and businesses are moving to Tennessee each year to be a part of our flourishing state. In Tennessee, we have a lot to brag about. We need to make our literacy rate one of them.

This year, literacy rates among 3rd graders improved by 4% — a significant increase, comparatively. However, 60% of Tennessee 3rd graders are still not reading at grade level. While we should celebrate the improvements, there is still much work to be done. Tennessee ranks 35th in the nation for 4th grade reading scores based on the national NAEP test. We strive for excellence in Tennessee, and in order to continue to make gains towards that goal, we must strengthen our standards while also increasing support for students.

Third grade marks a significant shift in students’ educational development, as they transition from learning to read to reading to learn. Students who cannot read on grade level before 4th grade will face a steep uphill battle in the grades to come. They will likely continue to fall behind, which can be demoralizing and limit their opportunities throughout life.

Even still, an unacceptable number of students have been advancing in grades without being proficient in reading. To break this cycle and improve student literacy, parents, teachers, school districts and policy makers must work together on solutions and encourage students.

The state’s new policy to address reading uses the best available data to identify students who cannot read proficiently by 3rd grade and ensures they receive the intervention needed to get them on track before 4th grade. A student’s test score on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) is the primary factor considered to determine the level of intervention a student needs.

Under the new policy, all students have the opportunity to be promoted to 4th grade, however some will need to complete summer school and/or tutoring to be promoted. Students who score in the “approaching” proficiency category must complete either summer school or tutoring in 4th grade to be promoted.

Students who score in the bottom category of “below basic” must complete both summer school and tutoring in 4th grade in order to be promoted. A student who achieves “exceeds” or “meets” will advance to the next grade level without any additional action needed.

For a student with limited ESL or a learning disability, waivers are available, and if needed, an appeal process that considers other methods to measure reading level.

Currently, 15 states have similar policies. The research on retention is clear. Studies in Florida, Arizona, Florida and Mississippi have proven the positive academic effects of third-grade test-based promotion policies. In Florida and Arizona, introducing 3rd grade test-based promotion policies led to meaningful improvements in average test scores before the policy retained any student.

In Mississippi, students who were retained in 3rd grade had substantially higher ELA scores in 6th grade, with the most positive effect on Black and Hispanic students. To be clear, our goal with this policy is not to hold students back. Instead, it is a long-term approach to achieving student success and improving outcomes throughout a student’s life. In fact, most high school dropouts are unable to read at their respective grade level, and an overwhelming number of jail inmates in our region are functionally illiterate.

By focusing on early intervention and targeted support, we can break the cycles of poverty and incarceration that plague many disadvantaged communities of Tennesseans and secure brighter futures for all Tennessee students.