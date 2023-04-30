I love Wise County and the city of Norton. For a quarter of a century, I was honored to be your Sheriff. My office always tried to be open and responsive to the citizens we served, because those citizens are also our friends and neighbors.

We have a great opportunity this year to elect leaders who will continue to make Wise County and Norton the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

I urge you to support Dezarah Hall in the race for Circuit Court Clerk. I couldn't be prouder of Dezarah. She's the only candidate with actual experience in the clerk's office; more than a decade of experience, in fact, and she currently serves as Master Deputy.

Like me, Dezarah cares deeply about Wise County and Norton. She went to school here, graduated from college here, is raising a family here, and has dedicated her career to the clerk's office.

I know how much Dezarah cares about this area because I've known her longer than almost anyone: I'm her grandfather.

Please vote for Dezarah Hall on May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central High School.

Sincerely,

Ronnie Oakes

Norton